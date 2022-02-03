The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $195,106.46 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

