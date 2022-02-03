MKM Partners Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $172.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.96.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.