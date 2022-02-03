Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Amundi purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,353,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 196,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.