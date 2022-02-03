Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after buying an additional 236,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after buying an additional 206,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE:KTB opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.