Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE GWB opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 41.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

