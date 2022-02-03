Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 138,607 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

