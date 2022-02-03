Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PKBK opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

