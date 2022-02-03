UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy Acquires 1,000 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

