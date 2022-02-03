UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy Acquires 1,000 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
