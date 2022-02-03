Short Interest in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Declines By 25.4%

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.12. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.