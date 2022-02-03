Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $518.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 47.76%. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

