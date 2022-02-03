Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

