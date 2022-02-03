Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.78 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $27,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $166.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,510.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.32. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

