US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

