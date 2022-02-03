PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

