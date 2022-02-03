US Bancorp DE Sells 928 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

