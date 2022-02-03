BlackRock Inc. Buys 130,857 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,857 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Kelly Services worth $114,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $671.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.