BlackRock Inc. Has $116.77 Million Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Castle Biosciences worth $116,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 175,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,112 shares of company stock worth $2,349,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

