Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Codexis worth $121,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

