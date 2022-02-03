BlackRock Inc. Has $119.44 Million Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,113,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $119,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $3,680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 263,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 291.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 132,914 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

