STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

