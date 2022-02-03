US Bancorp DE Buys 1,866 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

