Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,644,549 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 192.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $26,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

