Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 192.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after buying an additional 421,797 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 140,595 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,471,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $107.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

