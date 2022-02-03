Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.46. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 3,381 shares.

Specifically, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $578.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.