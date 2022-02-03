Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $215.42

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.42, but opened at $223.01. Winmark shares last traded at $223.01, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.58. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $973,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $410,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,597. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Winmark by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Winmark by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

