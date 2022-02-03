Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.41 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post $7.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.40 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $612,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,714 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

