Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.92.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,963 shares of company stock worth $15,999,866. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

