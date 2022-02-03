Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.