North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,684,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North American Cannabis stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. North American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

