Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

