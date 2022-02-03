Morgan Stanley Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $150.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.93.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average is $201.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,705,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.