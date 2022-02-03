United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $240.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.93.

NYSE:UPS opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $178,887,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

