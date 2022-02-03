BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,477,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of BGC Partners worth $127,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 411,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 503,992 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,281,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,010,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

