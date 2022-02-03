BlackRock Inc. Buys 78,736 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $126,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $175.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

