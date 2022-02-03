Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after buying an additional 4,674,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after buying an additional 4,361,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 1,495,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 543.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 1,456,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

