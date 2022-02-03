Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,238 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $108.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

