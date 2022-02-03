Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

