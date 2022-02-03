Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BECN stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

