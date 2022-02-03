Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,845 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

