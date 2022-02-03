Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $950.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

