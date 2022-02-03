4,060 Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.