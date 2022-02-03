Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

