REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

