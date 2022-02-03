Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $221,000 Investment in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,633,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.