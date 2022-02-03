Rosenblatt Securities Trims Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.67.

MANH opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

