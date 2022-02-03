Rosenblatt Securities Trims Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.67.
MANH opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
