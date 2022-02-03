Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($57.81) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.53) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($52.84) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($55.68).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,794.50 ($51.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,880.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,685.34. The stock has a market cap of £88.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.27) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,231,849.96). Insiders acquired 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,103,436 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

