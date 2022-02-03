Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,942 shares of company stock worth $10,579,822. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.