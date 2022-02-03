Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.08.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NUE opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

