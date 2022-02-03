Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,630.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,294.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,002.02 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,830.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,829.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

