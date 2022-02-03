Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,640 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 45.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,742,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5,250.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 88,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.07.

EVBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

